2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India Launch On January 10

2022 Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 190 PS maximum power and 320 Nm; gets a host of updates inside and out

Only a few weeks ago, Skoda’s India division announced the commencement of production for the facelifted Kodiaq locally and unofficial bookings are already underway at select authorised dealerships. The deliveries of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will begin on January 14 and its prices will be announced four days prior on January 10, 2022.

The Kodiaq crossover was discontinued in India nearly a couple of years ago when the BSVI emission standards kicked in in April 2020 as the diesel engines were decided not to make a comeback. Earlier this year, the Czech Republican automaker introduced the mid-cycle update for the Kodiaq to expand the first generation’s lifespan further with notable changes.

On the outside, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq gains a more prominent grille section, updated bonnet structure, restyled headlamps with new integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, revised bumper with wider central air intake and hexagonal mesh along with black surrounds, and a lip spoiler. Other highlights are updated LED tail lamps and a revised rear bumper.

The large greenhouse of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is retained with tall pillars and a slightly sloping roofline with new roof rails. The side profile comes with black wheel arch cladding and newly designed alloy wheels. India will also likely get the Sportline variant that offers blackened design details compared to the chrome touches on the regular version.

The interior comes with features such as a new steering wheel with mounted controls, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, nine airbags, ambient lighting, and so on.

As for the performance, the updated Skoda Kodiaq will use the 2.0-litre four=cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 190 PS maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a seven-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels. The Kodiaq was previously sold with a 2.0-litre diesel capable of 150 PS. The seven-seater will compete against recently launched VW Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.