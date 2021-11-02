2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge Unveiled With 44,000 Unique Colours

2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge gets a more powerful 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine along with a host of new features

Rolls-Royce introduced the Black Badge sub-brand five years ago targetting different sets of customers on the Ghost and Wraith and its popularity has certainly improved over the years as more than one in every four RRs sold belong to the Black Badge vehicles. The stealthy and exclusive changes are now applied onto the second generation Ghost sedan.

The British luxury carmaker says the 2022 Ghost Black Badge is developed to appeal to customers wanting a unique stance. To ensure each one looks different, Rolls-Royce has made available a large collection of 44,000 colours but in reality, many consumers would opt to go with the discreet black paint job that makes the Black Badge what it is today.

RR claims that the new Ghost Black Badge is the darkest black available on any production car currently available and it comprises 45 kilograms of paint. It is atomised and applied to the electrostatically charged body before getting a couple of coated layers and polished by hand. The process takes up to five hours according to the brand.

Some of the exterior highlights are a set of 21-inch wheels developed from 44 layers of carbon fibre, a dark finished Spirit of Ecstasy mascot and radiator front grille, and other interior bits. There are plenty of appearances for the Black Badge’s Leminscate symbol too and it includes an illuminated face that appears next to 850 stars present only in darkness.

It is built on an aluminium space frame body and derives power from a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine with more and torque than the standard model. It now generates 591 horsepower and 900 Nm of peak torque and is claimed to do zero to 96 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. To eliminate body roll, Rolls-Royce has used bigger air springs.

The powertrain is linked with a ZF transmission which is claimed to have 50 per cent quicker response under heavy loading conditions and the exhaust is brand new to give a louder note. The 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is priced from $393,500 (Rs. 2.94 crore) excluding taxes.