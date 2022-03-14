2022 Renault Kwid Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.49 Lakh

2022 Renault Kwid has a new RXL (O) variant added to the lineup; gets minor graphical changes inside and out

Renault India has today announced the launch of the 2022 Kwid in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom) – nearly Rs. 25,000 more expensive than the previous model. The Kwid is one of the desirable entry-level hatchbacks in the market and it was first introduced in 2015.

The Kwid currently has more than four lakh customers and the 2022 MY continues to be offered in the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices. The exterior and interior come with white accents this time around in the Climber range, which gains new colour options and two-tone flex wheels.

The new paint schemes available are Metal Mustard & Ice cool White with black roof in the dual-tone finish along with the single-tone Moonlight Silver & Zanskar Blue. The French manufacturer has also expanded the Kwid’s range with the introduction of the new RXL (O) variant in both powertrain choices.

Renault says the new variant includes features to enhance the style and economy quotient of the hatchback. As for safety, dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed warning system, reverse parking sensors, and driver side pyro and pre-tensions with load limiter as standard across the portfolio.

The Kwid is manufactured at the Renault-Nissan alliance factory in Tamil Nadu with high local content of more than 98 per cent. Some of the highlights in the 2022 Renault Kiwd are SUV-like styling, high ground clearance of 184 mm (unladen), an eight-inch segment-first touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The MediaNav Evolution infotainment screen also enables voice recognition and video playback. The Kwid boasts sleek-looking LED Daytime Running Lights, a split headlamp cluster, a reverse parking camera with guidelines in the top-end variants, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, and a claimed fuel economy of 22.25 kmpl for the smaller 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

Renault claims that the Kwid has a cost of maintenance as low as just 35 paise/km and it comes with a standard warranty for two years / 50,000 km (whichever is earlier) and the customers have the option to extend it up to five years. Expanding its footprint, Renault’s dealer networks has grown in the last couple of years as more than 150 new facilities were added taking the total to 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints across India.