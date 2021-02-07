2022 Nissan Pathfinder Unveiled, Gets Beefy Looks & 8-Seat Configuration

The next-gen Nissan Pathfinder has been unveiled with a complete exterior and interior redesign, along with a new transmission

Nissan officially unveiled the fifth-generation Pathfinder SUV recently, set to debut as a 2022 model in select international markets during the second quarter of this year. The updated model gets a lot of changes compared to the outgoing version. The most obvious changes are to the design; the new Pathfinder looks much bolder than the fourth-gen model.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder gets the brand’s signature ‘V-motion’ grille, flanked by LED headlamps with eyebrow-style turn indicators. The front bumper gets a skid plate, finished in silver, and the vehicle gets black plastic cladding all around, including the wheel arches. The doors get additional silver cladding, and the window sills get chrome lining. The SUV also gets dual-tone paint option, which includes a black roof with black A-, B- and D-pillars.

The vehicle also gets a set of machine-cut alloy wheels and a pair of roof rails. At the rear, we see a pair of sleek LED taillights, with a piano black strip running between them. The tailgate gets bold ‘PATHFINDER’ lettering, and the rear bumper gets a silver finish. Overall, the new Pathfinder looks extremely muscular and boxy.

The cabin of the vehicle is just as impressive, offering 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console, 10.8-inch head-up display, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (9.0-inch unit on higher trims). The new Pathfinder offers fabric, leather, and semi-aniline leather upholstery options, with metal inserts throughout the cabin.

The third row now gets three seats, and thus the new Pathfinder comes standard in an 8-seat configuration. Captain chairs are optional for the second row. As standard, the vehicle will offer Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite, which includes automatic high beam, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Other features include adaptive cruise control and ProPilot assist with Navi-Link.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder will continue to be powered by the same 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine as before. This motor can generate a peak power of 288 PS and a peak torque of 351 Nm. The older CVT has been ditched in favour of a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will be available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive formats.