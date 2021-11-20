2022 New-Generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Spied Undisguised

New-Generation (2022) Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a host of exterior changes along with a sunroof and all-new interiors

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been selling the Vitara Brezza since early 2016 in the domestic market and it really set the tone in the compact SUV segment by beating the then benchmark the Ford EcoSport. Over the last few years, the Vitara Brezza managed to be amongst the top sellers but the competition has really gotten fierce.

In response, the largest carmaker in the country is working on a new Vitara Brezza and its completely undisguised pics have been leaked online. It comes with major changes on the inside and out along with start/stop SHVS technology that will be offered as standard in the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Here are the five things you should know about the upcoming five-seater:

The heavily revised Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to go on sale by early next year or in the middle of 2022 as the production model has been leaked online. A few days ago, the second generation Celerio was launched and it will be followed by the facelifted Baleno, which was spotted undisguised too recently and the next generation Alto.

The leaked pics suggest that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a redesigned front grille that has been made more prominent with black treatment to the chrome strip and the Suzuki badge sits in the middle of it. The newly designed headlamp cluster has seamless integration with stylish looking integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, and the bonnet structure is also brand new.

Other highlights in the upcoming compact SUV are revised bumper section with new air inlets, front and rear faux skid plates, newly designed alloy wheels, sunroof, revised wraparound LED tail lamps (Land Rover inspired), repositioned number plate recess, shark fin antenna, wiper and washer, BREZZA name written on the bootlid, roof rails, boot-integrated spoiler, high mounted stop lamp, etc. The boxy proportions remain as the existing model with tall pillars.

The images give a little hint of the interior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and it boasts an updated dashboard with Ecosport like SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system placement, and it will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. There will be the use of new surface materials and revisions to the centre console along with an updated instrument cluster and a larger multi-info display.

The existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology introduced in early 2020 will likely continue, producing a maximum power output close to 104 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The upcoming sub-four-metre SUV will continue to rival Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, upcoming Citroen C3 and Honda WR-V in the highly competitive space.