2022 MG ZS EV To Launch In The Coming Weeks With Improved Range

2022 MG ZS EV will more likely be introduced in the coming weeks; boasts exterior and interior changes while featuring a larger battery pack

MG revealed the updated ZS EV recently and is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in the coming weeks. The ZS EV is one of the popular passenger electric cars available and is getting a notable upgrade this time around with cosmetic changes and interior revisions. The features list will also be improved with the addition of new features and technologies.

The bookings for the 2022 MG ZS EV have already begun across MG dealerships in India and depending on the availability, the customers who have reserved the pre-facelift will get the new model. In the calendar year 2021, the ZS EV was the second most sold EV in the country as a total of 2,798 units were recorded against 1,142 units with a YoY sales increase of 145 per cent.

The British manufacturer looks to carry on with the momentum created as it will be equipped with a larger 51 kWh battery pack. The existing SUV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack and is claimed to have a driving range of 419 km on a single charge. The electric motor helps in achieving 143 hp and 353 Nm of peak torque.

Courtesy of the facelift’s larger battery pack, the claimed range could go up to 480 km and MG is expected to reveal the official technical details closer to the launch. The exterior features a redesigned grille, new LED tail lamps, a set of newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, updated front and rear bumpers, new badges on the front fenders and so on.

On the inside, the 2022 MG ZS EV could have many common features with the Astor, which is essentially the petrol version of the ZS sold internationally and it debuted late last year in India. The equipment list will get a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, revised climate control buttons, new faux carbon trim, an all-digital instrument console, wireless charging facility, etc.

Besides the new seven-inch digital console, MG could adopt the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology found in the Astor to give the facelift a decisive edge over its competitors. The existing model is priced between Rs. 21.50 lakh and Rs. 25.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the facelift to carry a higher price tag.