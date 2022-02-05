2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Unveiled Ahead Of Launch Later This Month

2022 MG ZS EV is expected to go on sale later this year with a larger battery pack, more premium interior and addition of new features including ADAS

MG Motor has unveiled the facelifted version of the ZS EV for the domestic market and is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. The reservations for the updated ZS EV have commenced across authorised MG dealerships present in the country and the customers who have booked the pre-facelift will actually get the new model based on the availability.

The MG ZS EV was the second most sold passenger electric vehicle behind Tata Nexon EV in the calendar year 2021. It registered a total of 2,798 units last year as against 1,142 units during the same period in 2022 with a massive YoY growth of 145 per cent. The facelift will look to build on the success of its predecessor and it could get a larger 51 kWh battery pack.

Currently, the MG ZS EV features a 44.5 kWh battery pack that is claimed to have a driving range of 419 km on a single charge and it helps in achieving 143 hp maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque. The facelift could offer an improved range close to 480 km but the official details have not been divulged yet and the charging time could also be lowered.

On the outside, the 2022 MG ZS comes with a new grille section and new 17-inch alloy wheels and the revisions are similar to the global-spec model. It also gains redesigned LED tail lamps and bumper while Electric badges can be found on the front fenders. The interior comprises several features taken from the Astor as the cabin will be more premium than the outgoing model.

It is equipped with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The equipment list also boasts revised climate control buttons as in the Astor and new faux carbon fibre trim around the touchscreen could also be available. The ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech present in the Astor could also make its way alongside a new seven-inch digital instrument console.

With an updated exterior, larger battery pack, improved drive range and inclusion of new features, the 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to be priced higher compared to the outgoing model costing around Rs. 21.50 lakh and Rs. 25.20 lakh (ex-showroom).