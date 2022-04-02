2022 Maruti XL6 Facelift Likely To Debut On April 21

The upcoming Maruti XL6 Facelift is expected to feature minor design changes, and it will get a few additional features, making it more premium

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-gen Celerio, Baleno facelift and updated Wagon-R in the Indian market, and it still has plenty of other new models in the pipeline. The manufacturer recently sent us a media invite, for an event that stretches from April 21st to April 24th. The language of the invite hints at this being the unveiling of the facelifted XL6.

The upcoming Maruti XL6 facelift has been spotted a few times during road tests in India, but with a full-body disguise, so we’re not sure about the changes to its design. We expect the updated model to get restyled headlamps, a new front grille, and perhaps different bumpers (front and rear) too. The silhouette of the vehicle will likely remain unchanged though.

As for the interior, we’re not sure what the changes would be. However, taking into account the new Baleno facelift, we expect the XL6 to become much more premium following the update. The infotainment system could be upgraded with a 9-inch touchscreen (with SmartPlay Pro Plus), and features like 360-degree camera and HUD could be added here. We’ll have to wait for the official debut to know for sure.

The current Maruti XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. This powerplant will likely be carried forward unchanged. The transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, and a mild-hybrid system is offered as standard here.

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki is planning to replace its 4-speed AT with a 6-speed AT, and this new automatic transmission could first be seen on the facelifted XL6. It would make its way to the next-generation Brezza later, and likely to other Maruti Suzuki cars as well in the future. With the 6-speed AT, Maruti XL6 should offer better performance and efficiency.

Maruti XL6 is currently priced from Rs. 10.14 lakh to Rs. 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the facelifted model will be slightly more expensive than that. Upon launch, it will continue to lock horns with Kia Carens, while still being a premium alternative to its sibling, Maruti Ertiga (which is also slated to receive a facelift soon).