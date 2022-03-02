2022 Maruti Wagon-R Vs Tata Tiago – Detailed Specs Comparison

Check out our comprehensive specifications comparison between the newly-updated Maruti Wagon-R and Tata Tiago

Maruti Suzuki recently updated the Wagon-R in India. The tallboy hatchback now gets better standard equipment, along with new dual-tone paint options. The CNG range of Wagon-R has been expanded with a new trim level, and of course, the prices have been revised. One of its biggest rivals in the Indian market is Tata Tiago, which was updated in January this year with a few new features and a CNG powertrain.

Here, we have a detailed spec-sheet comparison between the updated Maruti Wagon-R and Tata Tiago, to see which is the better deal on paper.

Maruti Wagon-R Vs Tata Tiago – Exterior design and dimensions

Maruti Wagon-R has a rather bubbly design, with a tallboy silhouette and bulbous headlamps. The hatchback also gets vertical taillights (mounted on C-pillars), 14-inch alloy wheels (13-inch steel wheels on lower variants), and a stylish front grille. Dual-tone paint options are available as well now, which help the vehicle look more premium.

Tata Tiago is also quite a handsome car, featuring sleek headlamps (with LED DRLs), a wide front grille, a sporty front bumper, LED taillights, etc. The top-spec petrol variants get 15-inch alloy wheels, while the other variants get 14-inch steel wheels, and dual-tone paint schemes are offered as well.

Dimensions Maruti Wagon-R Tata Tiago Length 3,655mm 3,765mm Width 1,620mm 1,677mm Height 1,675mm 1,535mm Wheelbase 2,435mm 2,400mm

Tata Tiago is longer and wider than Maruti Wagon-R, although the latter is taller and has a longer wheelbase. In terms of road presence, there isn’t a clear winner between the two. Personally speaking, the Maruti looks cute and sweet, but the Tata looks sportier and classier.

Maruti Wagon-R Vs Tata Tiago – Interior styling and features

Maruti Wagon-R has quite a basic interior design; with a flat and simple dashboard, a round steering wheel (multi-functional), and an integrated 7-inch infotainment system. The centre AC vents are rectangular units, while the side AC vents are round. The instrument console consists of an analogue speedometer and a tiny MID.

The top-spec trims of Wagon-R come loaded with all power windows, climate control, idle-start-stop tech, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 4-speaker sound system, etc. The CNG variants are only available in the LXi and VXi trims, so they aren’t as well equipped.

The interior of the Tata hatchback has a simplistic design, but it feels quite robust. It gets a black and beige colour theme (black and grey on lower trims), which looks fairly premium. The flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), integrated 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and angular AC vents also look good.

There are plenty of features on offer here, with the top trims offering a fully-digital instrument console, infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cooled glovebox, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), climate control, all power windows, 8-speaker Harman audio system, etc. Interestingly, the CNG-powered variants are just as well-equipped as the petrol variants.

Maruti Wagon-R Vs Tata Tiago – Engine and transmissions

The engines available on Maruti Wagon-R have been altered a little. The 1.0L NA petrol motor is now rated at 67 PS and 89 Nm, while the 1.2L NA petrol mill now belts out 90 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, available on both engines. A CNG option is available on the 1.0L engine (57 PS/82.1 Nm when running on natural gas), mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Wagon-R technical specifications Engine size 1.2 litres 1.0 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol (CNG option available) Max. power 90 PS 67 PS (57 PS on CNG) Max. torque 113 Nm 89 Nm (82.1 Nm on CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT (5-speed MT on CNG variants)

Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which develops 86 PS and 113 Nm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option is available as well with this engine (73 PS/95 Nm when running on natural gas), which is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Also, one doesn’t need to switch from CNG to petrol when turning the engine on, which increases the convenience factor of the CNG variants.

Tata Tiago technical specifications Engine size 1.2 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol (CNG option available) Max. power 86 PS (73 PS) Max. torque 113 Nm (95 Nm) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT (5-speed MT on CNG variants)

Maruti Wagon-R Vs Tata Tiago – Price

Maruti Wagon-R is extremely affordable, priced from Rs. 5.39 lakh to Rs. 6.36 lakh for the 1.0L petrol version, from Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 7.10 lakh for the 1.2L petrol version, and from Rs. 6.34 lakh to Rs. 6.81 lakh for the 1.0L CNG version. As for Tata Tigor, its price ranges from Rs. 5.19 lakh to Rs. 7.29 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 6.09 lakh to Rs. 7.64 lakh for the CNG version.

Overall, the better equipment list and on-board safety make the Tata Tigor the smarter pick between the two. That said, Maruti Wagon-R, is a fine city commuter, with good space and great fuel economy on offer.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi