2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched In India At Rs. 10.45 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is sold in two different hybrid powertrain choices and it has a claimed fuel mileage of close to 28 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the long-awaited Grand Vitara in the domestic market. The midsize SUV is priced competitively at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.65 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

Speaking of the launch, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Designed to rule every road, the Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 bookings and it has been widely appreciated by critics as well. The Grand Vitara has appealed to a wide range of customers with multiple offerings.”

The Grand Vitara’s Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 21.11 kmpl and it gets a dual battery setup that offers brake energy regeneration, torque assist and idle stop-start function. The mild-hybrid range costs between Rs. 10.45 lakh to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. Sigma MT Rs. 10.45 lakh 2. Delta MT Rs. 11.90 lakh 3. Zeta MT Rs. 13.89 lakh 4. Alpha MT Rs. 15.39 lakh 5. Alpha DT Rs. 15.55 lakh 6. Delta AT Rs. 13.40 lakh 7. Zeta AT Rs. 15.39 lakh 8. Alpha AT Rs. 16.89 lakh 9. Alpha AT DT Rs. 17.05 lakh 10. Alpha AWD Rs. 16.89 lakh 11. Alpha AWD DT Rs. 17.05 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. Zeta+ CVT Rs. 17.99 lakh 2. Alpha+ CVT Rs. 19.49 lakh 3. Zeta+ CVT DT Rs. 18.15 lakh 4. Alpha+ CVT DT Rs. 19.65 lakh The self-charging strong hybrid variant features multiple drive modes (EV, Eco, Power and Normal) that allow for seamlessly switch between the engine and electric drive modes. It comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/1.60 lakh km on the Li-ion battery pack. The strong hybrid version has a best-in-class claimed fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl. Specs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine size 1.5L MH/1.5L SH Max. power 103 PS/116 PS Max. torque 136.8 Nm/122 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/CVT Drive FWD/4WD Mileage 21.11 (MT), 20.58 (AT), 19.38 (ALLGRIP MT), 27.97 (e-CVT) It is now on sale in Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants with prices ranging from Rs. 17.99 lakh to Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a special introductory package consisting of an extended warranty till 5 years/1 lakh km and a PRISTINE Genuine NEXA Accessory pack worth over Rs. 67,000. The Grand Vitara can also be bought through the ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ subscription service with a starting free of Rs. 27,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dimensions Units Length 4,345 mm Width 1,795 mm Height 1,645 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L Ground Clearance 210 mm

The five-seater competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the toughly contested space. It has a number of tricks up its sleeves as well. More importantly, the Grand Vitara derives power from a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack.

The combined power output of the strong hybrid system stands at 116 PS and is paired with an e-CVT only. It has a dedicated EV mode and it comes in handy during traffic and low-speed conditions to further improve the efficiency. The claimed fuel economy stands at close to 28 kmpl. The mild-hybrid variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara uses a regular K15C petrol engine.

The same powertrain can be found in models such as the latest Brezza, Ertiga and XL6. Thus, the mild-hybrid version has been priced more competitively compared to the strong hybrid unit, which is sourced from Toyota. The in-house developed four-cylinder 1.5-litre K15C smart hybrid petrol mill makes 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option and a 4WD system will be offered only with this powertrain option. The Grand Vitara sits on the Global C platform and is the largest Maruti Suzuki vehicle to use this architecture making it the flagship model in terms of pretty much everything.

The midsize SUV is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity, a HUD, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, a wireless charger, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, etc. A total of 3 two-tone and 6 single-tone colours are available and customers can personalise their Grand Vitars via Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories. Moreover, two exclusive packages known as EnigmaX and EnigmaX X are also presented.

The Grand Vitara AWD with Suzuki AllGrip Select AWD system allows for four driving modes (Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock). Some of the highlighting safety features are ESP with Hill Hold Assist, three-point seatbelts, disc brakes on all four wheels as standard, ABS with EBD, Hill Descent Control and TPMS.