2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched At Rs. 5.10 Lakh With New Engine

2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets a more powerful engine with enhanced fuel efficiency and refreshed interior

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the updated Eeco in the domestic market. The best-selling van developed as a dual-purpose vehicle in the country gets a more powerful engine with enhanced fuel efficiency and refreshed interior along with the latest technology and features.

The new 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 80.76 PS at 6,000 rpm and a torque output of 104.4 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The petrol-powered Eeco is 25 per cent more fuel efficient with a claimed economy of 20.20 kmpl while the S-CNG variant is 29 per cent more frugal with 27.06 km per kg mileage (tour variant).

The Eeco is one of the highly successful nameplates for the largest carmaker in the country with over 9.75 lakh unit sales since launch and it has acted as a replacement for the Omni for people carrying and small commercial businesses. Speaking on the new launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“This versatile multi-purpose van with an advanced powertrain, improved mileage and new features embodies pride of ownership and living life to the fullest. It represents a whole new attitude, with fresh confidence in its latest avatar. We are confident that the Eeco will continue to dominate its segment and receive much more adulation by consumers.”

The New Eeco interior features driver-focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air filter (in AC variants), dome lamp with a new battery saver function, etc. It comes with more than 11 safety features including engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows, and reverse parking sensors.

Other highlights are a new Metallic Brisk Blue body colour, an all-digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater. The flat cargo floor increases the cargo capacity by 60 litres in the petrol variant. The new Maruti Suzuki New Eeco is offered in five paint schemes namely Solid White Metallic Silky Silver Pearl Midnight Black Metallic Glistening Grey and Metallic Brisk Blue (New Colour).

The CNG variant uses the same powertrain to develop 71.65 PS at 6,000 rpm and 95.0 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The passenger variant has a claimed mileage of 19.71 kmpl for petrol and 26.78 km/kg for CNG variants. Available across 13 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance+, the new Eeco costs Rs. 5.10 lakh for the base Tour V and Rs. 8.13 lakh for the Ambulance version (ex-showroom).