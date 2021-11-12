2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Accessories Explained In Detail – Live Pics

The accessory packages can be ordered online through the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website and configurator at the dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the new generation Celerio only a couple of days ago and is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the domestic market. It comes with a host of interesting features and we have you covered on all the details in our review coming shortly. Ahead of it, here we show you the accessorised version of the 2022 Celerio.

To give customers a wide array of options, the largest carmaker in the country has made available two distinct personalisation options as it provides more than 100 accessories and various colour themes. They are now available online and Maruti Suzuki says the new personalisation options reflect the sporty, stylish, and youthful persona of the hatchback.

The Active & Cool Package adds sportiness and character with bold colour blocking, neutral black and silver body combinations. It comes with underbody spoiler at the front and rear, side skirts, wheel arch cladding, black side moulding, chrome inserted door visor, wing mirror cover, PVC 3D boot mat, chromed garnish to the fog lamps, and black door mid garnish.

Other highlights are red and grey finished interior theme, window frame kit, PVC designer floor mat, seat cover, body graphics and door sill guard. The Peppy & Stylish package renders a bold statement with bright popping colours. It features side skirts, wheel arch cladding, black door mid garnish, PVC 3D boot mat, orange interior theme, white garnished fog lamp and roof end spoiler, white side moulding, door visor, deluxe carpet mat, window frame kit and so on.

The accessory packages are readily available according to the brand and can be accessed online through the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website and configurator at the Arena dealerships present across India. As for the performance, the second generation Celerio derives power from a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with idle start/stop technology.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 67 horsepower and 89 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT.