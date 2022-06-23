2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Top 20 New Features It Will Get

The new Maruti Brezza is slated to launch in India on June 30, and it will have a lot of new features on offer, the most interesting of which are listed below

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new-generation Vitara Brezza in the domestic market at the end of this month. The new model is expected to drop the ‘Vitara’ suffix, and will simply be named ‘Brezza’. The 2022 Maruti Brezza will feature major changes over the outgoing SUV, including to the design and the equipment list.

Here, we’ve listed the top twenty features that will be offered on the new Maruti Brezza over the outgoing model.

1. Electric sunroof

The 2022 Maruti Brezza will be the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car with a sunroof. This will be a single-pane, electrically-operated sunroof with tilt-up feature.

2. Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The new model will also get a floating-type 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will run on the brand’s SmartPlay Pro Plus system on the top variant, paired with an Arkamys surround sound system.

3. Suzuki Connect

Maruti Suzuki will also offer Suzuki Connect on the new Brezza, with over 40 connected features. Previously, connected car technology was only available as an optional accessory on Maruti Vitara Brezza.

4. Flat-bottom steering wheel

The 2022 Maruti Brezza will get a new flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), which will look sportier than the round one on the current Vitara Brezza. The steering will also gain telescopic adjustability.

5. Wireless dock

The top-spec trim of the upcoming Brezza will get a wireless charging dock for smartphones and other compatible devices.

6. Rear AC vents

The new 2022 Brezza will finally get rear AC vents, which should improve the SUV’s rear seat comfort.

7. USB ports at the rear

To further improve the rear seat comfort, the SUV will get type A and type C USB charging ports for the second row as well.

8. Improved rear cabin space

Also, the rear seat of the new 2022 Brezza is 137mm wider than the outgoing Vitara Brezza, thus improving the overall cabin space.

9. New upholstery

The upcoming SUV will get plush and upmarket fabric upholstery for the seats. Leatherette upholstery options likely won’t be available though.

10. Interior ambient light

The new Brezza will also have an ambient cabin lighting system on offer, which should elevate the premium feel of the cabin.

11. Updated climate control system

The climate control system of the SUV will be updated as well, and will feature the same controls as the new Baleno.

12. Larger rear quarter glass area

The rear quarter glass of the 2022 Brezza is claimed to be 66 per cent larger than the older Vitara Brezza, which should improve rear visibility.

13. Six airbags

Maruti Suzuki will also offer six airbags on the new Brezza, to improve the overall safety of the vehicle.

14. 360-degree camera

Another useful safety feature to be offered on the SUV will be 360-degree camera, similar to what we see on the new Baleno.

15. New instrument cluster

The instrument cluster will be updated as well, and it will reportedly be larger than the one on the outgoing model.

16. Head-Up Display (HUD)

HUD will also be offered on the new Brezza. This will allow drivers to check important information without having to take their eyes off the road, thus improving the active safety of the car.

17. Restyled Dual LED projector headlamps (with floating LED DRLs)

The 2022 Maruti Brezza will get dual LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, similar to the outgoing Vitara Brezza. However, the design will be completely different.

18. Updated LED taillights

The LED taillights of the SUV will also be redesigned, in order to improve its styling.

19. Updated petrol engine (K15C)

Powering the 2022 Maruti Brezza will be the manufacturer’s new K15C petrol engine, which also does duty on the updated 2022 Ertiga and 2022 XL6. This 1.5L NA engine belts out 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively.

20. Six-speed automatic transmission

The SUV will drop the archaic 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission for a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The manual gearbox will continue to be a 5-speed unit.