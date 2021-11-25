2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza To Have A Long List Of Upmarket Features

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a completely overhauled exterior and the interior will be more premium with the presence of more modern equipment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Vitara Brezza as one of its top-sellers in the local scene. The compact SUV segment has been under the spotlight for many years already and manufacturers have stepped in real quick to make an impact. Thus, the competition has grown immensly and as does the customer expectations in the sub-four-metre space.

The Vitara Brezza is certainly lacking in terms of features and technologies being offered, and the interior quality definitely needs to step up. To address the competition and the existing shortcomings, MSIL is preparing to introduce a thoroughly updated Vitara Brezza, which could go by the name Brezza, as the Vitara moniker could be reserved for a future SUV.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets an assortment of revisions inside and out. As for the exterior, the leaked undisguised spy pictures show the presence of a redesigned front grille, new horizontal twin black bars, sharper headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, a more expressive front bumper with new fog lamp inserts and a wider central air intake.

Other key visual updates are newly designed alloy wheels, retained tall pillars with flat roofline as no dimensional changes expected, thick wheel arch and body cladding in black, new roof rails, all-new elongated LED tail lamps that extend into the updated bootlid, reworked rear bumper, new front and rear skid plates, Brezza wording on the tailgate, etc.

The more premium interior will boast of features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system with possible wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, sunroof, e-SIM provision with in-car connective features, new flat-bottom steering wheel, updated instrument cluster with a larger multi-info display, cruise control, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop and so on.

The entire look and feel of the cabin will be different in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza complementing the already spacious nature. The largest carmaker in the country will use new surface materials for an enhanced premium stance while the dashboard, AC vents and centre console will also be brand new and more upmarket in the new iteration.