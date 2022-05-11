2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India Launch Likely Next Month – Details

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to go on sale next month in India with a number of revisions inside and out

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to launch the heavily updated Vitara Brezza that could go by the name Brezza in the domestic market sometime next month. The sub-four-metre SUV has been the best-seller in its segment for many years but the competition has really gotten better and in response, the new Brezza will get a host of revisions inside and out.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to get a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder DualJet K15C petrol engine with progressive mild-hybrid technology as in the recently facelifted Ertiga and XL6. It will more likely develop a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and close to 137 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

As an option, the existing four-speed torque converter AT could be ditched in favour of a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with a paddle-shifting function. The presence of two injectors per cylinder could enhance the overall fuel efficiency of the upcoming Brezza. It could become one of the most fuel-efficient in its class alongside being the first compact SUV to offer a CNG variant.

The exterior will gain a redesigned front fascia with new headlamps, revised grille section, new LED Daytime Running Lights, tweaked bonnet and tailgate, updated LED tail lamps, redesigned fog lamp housings and bumpers at the front and the rear, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, new body colours, etc. The upright stature and tall pillars will be retained.

It will continue to be underpinned by the Global C platform and with possible structural strengthening, Maruti Suzuki could aim five-star Global NCAP safety rating with the 2022 Brezza. As for the interior, the dashboard and centre console will be brand new along with an updated semi-digital instrument console with a large MID sitting in the middle.

The equipment list will boast a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity, HUD and a 360-degree camera that debuted in the Baleno, a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, six airbags, sunroof, cruise control, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable ORVMs and so on.