2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno To Likely Feature ESP, HUD, Six Airbags

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to launch in February 2022 with a host of changes inside and out; to carry an upgraded features list

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to launch the heavily updated Baleno towards the end of next month in the domestic market. It is in response to the growing competition created by Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 as the upcoming premium hatchback will have loads of advancements on the inside while the exterior gets a major makeover.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to be competitively priced against rivals and the equipment list will be brimmed with features. It is expected to get a new floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and is developed in association with Toyota with a brand new interface.

The same infotainment system will be used in the upcoming Maruti Suzuki and Toyota models and some cars may come with in-car connected tech as well. However, the updated Baleno may not feature it while the new-gen Brezza bound for mid-2022 will more likely get it. The dashboard and centre console will be brand new too with a new semi-digital instrument console.

One of the major highlights in the equipment list is the heads up display and features like wireless charging facility, push-button start/stop, cruise control, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, six airbags in the top-end trim, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), new air conditioning vents and rear AC vents are expected to be available.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue to be based on the lightweight Heartect platform but it will boast a thicker grade of steel on the outer panels and chassis helping in having a better overall build quality. The largest carmaker in the country is also expected to discontinue the CVT in favour of a more affordable AMT unit.

The prices of the upcoming hatch could hover around Rs. 6.4 lakh to Rs. 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The exterior gets a redesigned front fascia with new headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, tail lamps, tweaked bonnet and bootlid, updated front and rear bumpers with new fog lamp housings and so on.