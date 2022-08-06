2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Vs Maruti Alto 800 – Specs Comparison

From what we know so far, the upcoming new Maruti Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Alto 800 in India

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to introduce the new 2022 Maruti K10 in the Indian market and will be offering the car with a number of updates including a new platform, updated cabin, and revised engine options when compared to the previous iteration. Here is a detailed new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Vs Maruti Alto 800 comparison that you should check out.

Design

To start with, the new K10 will now get a revised styling that will not only help it look premium but in addition to this, will also feature modern styling elements, similar to what we see with the new Celerio. The Alto K10 will now be based on the brand’s famous Heartect platform and will be significantly larger than the Alto 800.

The Alto 800 on the other hand will continue to offer a subtle and elegant design while its compact dimensions will make it a great city car. A detailed spec comparison is given below in the table:

New Alto K10 Alto 800 Length 3530mm 3445mm Width 1490mm 1490mm Height 1520mm 1475mm Wheelbase 2380mm 2360mm

Powertrain

The new Maruti K10 will be offered with the same 1.0L K10C motor that we get in the Celerio and will boast maximum power and torque figures of 66 bhp and 89 Nm respectively. This engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox while a CNG version might also be introduced after the launch. The Alto 800 however gets a smaller 796 cc petrol engine that churns out 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque output. This engine is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the buyers can also opt for an optional 40hp CNG powertrain.

New Alto K10 Alto 800 Engine Type 1.0L K10C 0.8L Power 66 bhp 47 bhp Torque 89 Nm 69 Nm Gearbox 5-Speed MT/AMT 5-Speed MT Emission BS6 BS6

Features

The new Maruti Alto K10 will offer significantly more features when compared to the Alto 800 and is expected to be offered with features like a large SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, electrically operated ORVMs, steering mounted controls, new instrument console, etc. The Alto 800 however too is available with all the necessary features but does lack the modern bells and whistles.

Final Verdict

The new Maruti Alto K10 is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and feature-rich daily commuter that not only looks good but also offers impressive performance and high mileage. The Alto 800 will continue to be on sale as the most affordable hatchback in the brand’s line-up and will impress the buyers with its no-nonsense and compact package.