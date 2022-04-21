2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi (Mid-Spec Trim) Detailed In A Walkaround Video

Here, we have a detailed walkaround video of the VXi trim level of the recently-launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated 2022 Ertiga in the Indian market. The new model features a few changes to the exterior and interior design, and it gets an updated powertrain now. Compared to the outgoing model, the new one is claimed by the manufacturer to be more fuel-efficient.

Starting with the exterior styling, the first change to notice is the restyled chrome-studded front grille. The side profile remains completely unchanged though; the VXi trim gets 15-inch wheels steel wheels with wheel caps, along with body-coloured ORVMs. At the rear, the only change is the indent on the tailgate. This particular trim-level misses out on fog lamps though.

As for the interior, the cabin now gets a new beige and grey dual-tone colour theme, although the dashboard design remains the same as before. Even on the VXi trim, the MPV gets all power windows and power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), along with chrome-finished inside door handles.

The instrument console of the 2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi consists of an analogue speedo, an analogue tacho, and a TFT MID. Other features on offer include a 12V charging socket, passenger-side vanity mirror, manual-dimming IRVM, a 2-DIN audio system, a flat-bottom steering wheel (with integrated audio controls), rear AC vents, etc.

The second row of Maruti Ertiga can be reclined as well as shifted forwards and backwards, to optimise the interior space. A folding centre armrest is available in the second row. Ingress and egress into the third row are fairly easy, and the space on offer is decent. Also, the third row has a 50:50 split-folding setup.

Powering the 2022 Maruti Ertiga is the K15C engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 103 PS and a maximum torque of 136.8 Nm, which is less powerful than before. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic. A CNG option (rated at 88 PS and 121.5 Nm) is available as well, which comes with the 5-speed MT.

A mild-hybrid system is available with the petrol version of the 2022 Maruti Ertiga. The MPV’s price ranges from Rs. 8.35 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh. Its VXi trim level is priced at Rs. 9.49 lakh for the petrol variant, and Rs. 10.44 lakh for the CNG variant.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi