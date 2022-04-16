2022 Maruti Ertiga Launched In India – 5 Things You Should Know

Here, we have listed the top changes and details that you should know about the newly-launched 2022 Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated Ertiga in the Indian market, and the new model has already generated a lot of buzz online. The MPV features plenty of changes over the previous model, although it still maintains the original winning formula – an affordable, spacious vehicle with low running costs.

Here, we have listed all the notable changes on the updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga over the outgoing model.

1. Exterior design changes

The 2022 Maruti Ertiga sports a new front grille (with a chrome winged design), new machine-cut alloy wheels, and chrome highlights on the tailgate. Two new colour options have been added – Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown – while the Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, and Prime Oxford blue paint options have been carried forward.

2. Interior styling changes

The cabin design of the updated Ertiga is identical to the outgoing version, although there are a few changes. It gets new dual-tone upholstery, with a lighter colour theme overall. The dashboard and steering wheel get Metallic Teak wooden inserts, which add a premium feel to the MPV. Also, paddle shifters are now offered on the automatic variants of Ertiga.

3. Additional features and equipment

Maruti Suzuki has added cruise control, one-touch window up with anti-pinch (driver side), auto headlamps with follow me home function, auto-folding ORVMs (which are electrically operated), and Suzuki Connect (connected car tech) to Ertiga. The S-CNG variants get a CNG-specific speedometer. Other than that, the MPV now gets up to four airbags and ESP with hill-hold assist. All features and equipment previously available have been carried forward.

4. Updates to the powertrain

Maruti Ertiga has a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine under the hood, which belts out 103 PS of peak power and 136.8 Nm of maximum torque. A CNG option is also available with the engine (rated at 100.6 PS/136 Nm in petrol mode and 87.8 PS/121.5 Nm in CNG mode).

Transmission options here include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic on the petrol-only version. As for Ertiga S-CNG, it is only available with the 5-speed manual gearbox option.

5. Price and competition

Maruti Ertiga is now priced from Rs. 8,35,000 to Rs. 12,79,000 for the petrol-only version, while the S-CNG version is priced from Rs. 10,44,000 to Rs. 11,54,000. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market; Ertiga serves as an upmarket alternative to Renault Triber, while being an affordable alternative to Kia Carens and Maruti XL6. The Tour M version of Ertiga is priced at Rs. 9,46,000 for the petrol variant, and at Rs. 10,41,000 for the CNG variant.