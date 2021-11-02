2022 Maruti Celerio Bookings Open – India’s Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be launched with a host of changes inside and out alongside a new K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will introduce the second generation Celerio in the domestic market on November 10. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer was spotted testing the all-new model for several months and its production has commenced at the Manesar plant in Gurgaon recently. It has also started arriving at dealerships.

The Celerio has been in the business since 2014 and it is one of the brand’s top-selling budget hatchbacks. The upcoming model will more likely be based on the lightweight Heartect K platform meeting the latest crash test standards. The overall size of the Celerio in its new avatar appears to have grown larger and that could ensure a roomier cabin compared to the outgoing model.

It will be offered in multiple colour schemes and the exterior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts a redesigned front fascia with a new grille section having a horizontal chrome slat and the Suzuki badge sits in the middle, honeycomb inserts, a more bulbous headlamp cluster, new bonnet structure, revised front bumper with wider air intake and restyled fog lamp housing with new surrounds.

Other visual highlights are larger windows, roofline slightly slanting towards the rear, new tail lamps, a spoiler integrated on the edge of the new bootlid, revised bumper, turn signals integrated on wing mirrors, newly designed wheels, etc. It is coming with the all-new K-Series petrol engine with DualJet, Dual VVT technology seen in the 1.2-litre K12N mill and company claimed it as India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. It is expected to deliver over 26 km/l fuel efficiency.

Speaking on the commencement of bookings, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.” CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen K- Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the ‘MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT PETROL CAR IN INDIA’.” The new-gen Celerio can be booked online or through Arena dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 11,000.

The three-cylinder unit could get a slight increase in power. It will be connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. On the inside, the dashboard and centre console will be revamped. The equipment list will comprise a large SmartPlay Studio seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a semi-digital instrument console, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, etc.