2022 Maruti Celerio Base Variant Spotted Undisguised Inside & Out

2022 Maruti Celerio will go on sale next month in India and it will be subjected to a host of revisions visually and inside the cabin

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will host the debut of the second generation Celerio next month in the domestic market and it has already been spotted undisguised quite a few times, supposedly during advertisement shoots. The Celerio is now caught on camera in its base specification giving us a detailed look at the exterior and interior changes incorporated.

The budget hatchback has been on sale since 2014 and it was one of the consistent volume sellers for the largest carmaker in the country for many years. Reports indicate that the unofficial bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio are already underway at some dealerships and upon arrival, it will continue to rival the likes of Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, and Hyundai Santro.

Wearing white body colour, the entry-level variant of the upcoming Celerio gets a redesigned front grille, more bulbous headlamps, brand new bumper with new black housing, updated wraparound tail lamps, tailgate and rear bumper, etc. It sits on the lightweight Heartect platform and has bigger proportions than the outgoing model and it should ensure a more spacious interior.

You could also notice larger windows, a slightly slanting roofline, and the cabin bits shared with Wagon R. The dashboard, centre console, and a number of elements are from the familiar parts bin of Maruti Suzuki. It will come with features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, manual air conditioning system, semi-digital instrument cluster, and so on.

The top-end variants will likely be offered with a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, reverse parking camera with guidelines, steering mounted controls, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, auto AC and more. It will be powered by a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with DualJet technology.

The powertrain could develop slightly more performance than the rudimental K10C motor. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT will be an option. MSIL could also retail the new Celerio with a CNG version.