2022 Maruti Brezza To Likely Become First CNG Compact SUV In India

2022 Maruti Brezza CNG comes with a redesigned front fascia and a heavily updated rear with a new interior and performance revisions

As part of its new product assault, Maruti Suzuki will more likely launch the facelifted Vitara Brezza, which could go by the name Brezza, around June 2022. The compact SUV has been on sale in the local market since early 2016 and is currently one of the best-sellers for the largest carmaker in the country. The heavily updated model will be in response to the growing competition.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will also get a host of new features alongside a thoroughly overhauled design and interior. It will continue to sit on the Global C platform but with structural updates courtesy of the use of stronger steel to improve the build quality – bear in mind that the five-seater SUV has a Global NCAP safety rating of four stars already.

The exterior will boast a redesigned front grille, sharper LED headlamps, flatter bonnet structure, newly designed dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, new LED Daytime Running Lights, reworked LED tail lamps, tweaked tailgate, updated front and rear bumpers, etc. Amidst a number of changes and new body panels, the essence of the sub-four-metre SUV like tall pillars has been retained.

The interior will have several commonalities with the heavily updated 2022 Baleno with the presence of redesigned dashboard and centre console. The equipment list will also be significantly upgraded as the major highlights will be a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a heads-up display.

It will also be offered with a sunroof, 360-degree camera system, in-car connect tech, SmartPlay Pro+ software, use of more premium surface materials and trims, new dials for the instrument console, a new flat-bottom steering wheel borrowed from Swift, six airbags in the top-end variants, Hill Hold function in AT, cruise control and so on.

As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine with progressive mild-hybrid tech could be utilised. It is expected to be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza could also become the first compact SUV to be offered with a CNG fuel option and only five-speed MT could be made available with it.