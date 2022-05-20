2022 Maruti Brezza To Get CNG, Connected Tech, Improved Safety, Sunroof

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will gain a thoroughly redesigned exterior and the interior will be brand new as well with an improved features list

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) appears to be gearing up to launch the heavily updated Vitara Brezza in the domestic market next month or in July 2022. The compact SUV will likely go by the name Brezza ditching the Vitara prefix and is part of the major assault planned by the largest car producer in the country with new launches.

Since late last year, Maruti Suzuki introduced a number of new models including the new-gen Celerio, Celerio CNG, Dzire CNG, facelifted Brezza, updated Ertiga and XL6. The 2022 Brezza will be followed by an all-new midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota and it will be launched around this festive season while a compact crossover based on Baleno has also been on the rumour mill for 2023.

The upcoming Brezza gets a slew of revisions inside and out while the powertrain will be the new

1.5-litre four-cylinder DualJet K15C petrol engine equipped with progressive mild-hybrid tech as in the updated Ertiga and XL6. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a new six-speed torque converter auto with paddle shifters.

The existing four-speed AT will be let go and expect the updated Brezza to be more fuel economical and it will reportedly come with the option of a CNG version – making it the first sub-4m SUV to do so. The Global C architecture is expected to get structural changes and it could aim for five stars in the GNCAP safety assessments.

The visual updates in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be redesigned headlights, updated front grille, newly designed LED DRLs, updated bootlid, new LED taillights, updated front and rear bumper, new fog lamp housings, wider central air intake and new alloy wheel design. The dimensions are expected to be similar to the outgoing model while the tall pillars will be carried over.

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin gets an assortment of updates as the dashboard and centre console will be brand new while the surface trims and materials will be more premium as well. The features list will likely comprise a nine-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, sunroof, SmartPlay Pro+ tech, six airbags, flat-bottom steering wheel, and so on.