2022 Maruti Brezza To Get A More Fuel Efficient Hybrid Petrol Engine

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a raft of exterior and interior revisions and it will likely boast of a more fuel economical 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki is working on an assortment of new launches for 2022 as the new generation Brezza, a compact SUV based on the Heartect platform, an all-new Alto, facelifted Baleno and possibly Jimny are in the pipeline. The updated Baleno and the second generation Brezza have already been leaked online giving us a definitive hint of what to expect from both models.

The Vitara Brezza will drop the Vitara nameplate and could go by the Brezza name alone as the next-gen Vitara could head to India as a more premium midsize SUV. Internally codenamed YTA, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a whole host of changes inside and out while the equipment list will be significantly upgraded in line with the modern competition.

On the outside, the five-seater gains a redesigned front grille, sharped headlamps, new fog lamp housings, wider central air intake, new front and rear faux skid plates, restyled clamshell shaped bonnet structure, updated front and rear fenders, sheet metal changes, newly designed alloy wheels, and tweaked bootlid with repositioned number plate housing.

Other exterior highlights are more prominent wraparound LED tail lamps and an updated rear bumper. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza boasts a thoroughly overhauled interior with the use of more premium materials and surfaces while features will be more upmarket with newer technologies. It will more likely get a new floating touchscreen infotainment system.

It will enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility alongside e-SIM connectivity gaining real-time tracking, geofencing and so on. In addition, wireless smartphone charging, redesigned centre console and dashboard, paddle shifters in the automatic variants, sunroof, updated instrument cluster with larger multi-info display, etc will be available.

As for the performance, the new-gen Brezza will continue to use the 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15B petrol engine that currently produces close to 105 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It could be updated for better fuel economy and will be paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.