2022 Maruti Brezza Detailed Review With 400 Km+ Mileage Test – Video

2022 Maruti Brezza comes with an assortment of revisions inside and out and is powered by a new 1.5-litre K15C DualJet mild-hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the heavily updated Brezza in the domestic market a few days ago and it carries a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.80 lakh for the range-topping trim (both prices,ex-showroom). The compact SUV has been on sale since early 2016 and it has been well received.

The five-seater competes against Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and others in the fiercely contested space. The Brezza has long led the sales standings but the competition has grown tremendously and in response to the modern-day customers’ needs, the new version gets a host of changes inside and out.

We drove the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in Chennai and even performed a 400 km mileage test of the sub-four-metre SUV. Our details first drive review and the results of the mileage test have been explained in a video linked below. It derives power from a 1.5-litre K15C DualJet mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission has been replaced by a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters that are mounted behind the steering wheel.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a redesigned grille with U-shaped elements and a thick horizontal bar, sleeker LED projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped Daytime Running Lights, an updated bumper with new fog lamp housings, larger air intake, new 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, revised rear bumper, etc.

The equipment list comes with a new floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an updated semi-digital instrument cluster with a larger MID, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless charging dock, electric sunroof, six airbags, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, ESC, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, cruise control, layered dashboard with a dual-tone theme, and a lot more.