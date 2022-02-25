2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Hyundai i20 Detailed Specs Comparison

Check out our spec sheet comparison of the newly-launched 2022 Maruti Baleno with its most premium rival, Hyundai i20

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the “new age” Baleno in India, and it has received a fairly good response from buyers. The updated hatchback has been restyled inside-out, and it gets more features and equipment than before, making it a much more premium offering now. Maruti is hoping to maintain the Baleno’s sales lead over rivals with this update.

Here, we check how well the new Maruti Baleno stacks up against one of its biggest rivals – Hyundai i20 – in terms of design, features, powertrain, and price.

Maruti Baleno vs Hyundai i20 – Exterior design and dimensions

Maruti Baleno has always been a nice-looking car, and with the update, it now looks even more handsome. The headlights and taillights, have been sharpened up, along with the bumpers and front grille. The alloy wheels have been restyled as well, giving the car a more premium look.

As for Hyundai i20, it has an extremely sharp design. It gets dagger-shaped headlamps, sharp-looking taillights (with single-piece design), sporty alloy wheels, etc. There’s an ‘N Line’ version as well, which gets body skirts as well, which adds further sportiness to the design.

Dimensions Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Length 3,990mm 3,995mm Width 1,745mm 1,775mm Height 1,500mm 1,505mm Wheelbase 2,520mm 2,580mm

Maruti Baleno is a little smaller in size compared to Hyundai i20. The latter is slightly bigger in terms of length and height, while the width and wheelbase length is noticeably larger. The Hyundai hatchback has a sharper design overall, although the road presence is almost similar on both.

Maruti Baleno vs Hyundai i20 – Interior styling and features

The interior of Maruti Baleno has been heavily updated; the dashboard design is completely new, and the dual-tone cabin colour scheme looks brilliant. It also gets a new flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, updated HVAC controls, and a new instrument console.

The equipment on offer is great; the top-spec trim gets a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Amazon Alexa support, Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), Arkamys surround sound system, head-up display, climate control, keyless entry and go, 360-degree camera, etc.

Hyundai i20 has an extremely premium interior design, with a free-standing infotainment system that joins into the instrument console housing, a four-spoke steering wheel (multi-functional), sleek AC vents integrated into the dashboard, etc.

The features list is quite extensive, offering a digitised instrument console, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), BlueLink connected car tech, climate control, keyless entry and go, rear parking camera, cabin air filter, etc.

Maruti Baleno vs Hyundai i20 – Engine and transmission

Maruti Baleno has just one engine on offer – a 1.2L NA petrol engine, with 90 PS and 113 Nm on offer. Idle start-stop tech is offered as standard here, to help improve fuel efficiency. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. On Hyundai i20, there are three engine options available. The first one is a 1.2L NA petrol motor, which belts out 86 PS and 115 Nm, and it can be had with a 5–speed MT or a CVT.

Technical specifications Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Engine size 1.2 litres 1.2 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 90 PS 83 PS Max. torque 113 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT

The second one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, with 120 PS and 175 Nm on tap. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed DCT. The third one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, which generates 100 PS and 240 Nm. Gearbox option on it comprises a 6-speed manual only.

Other engine options on Hyundai i20 Engine size 1.0 litres 1.5 litres Engine type Turbocharged, inline-3 Turbocharged, inline-4 Max. power 120 PS 100 PS Max. torque 175 Nm 240 Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

Maruti Baleno vs Hyundai i20 – Price

The price of Maruti Baleno is extremely competitive, ranging from Rs. 6.35 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh. Hyundai i20 is more expensive in comparison, ranging from Rs. 6.98 lakh to Rs. 11.47 lakh for the standard version, and Rs. 9.90 lakh to Rs. 11.97 lakh for the ‘N Line’ version. If you’re looking for a fun, premium car with sweet performance, then the Hyundai should be your pick. On the other hand, the Maruti offers better affordability while still being fun to drive.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi