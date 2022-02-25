2022 Maruti Baleno Sigma (Base Variant) Vs Delta Trim – Video

Here, we compare the base (Sigma) trim of Maruti Baleno with the next-in-line trim (Delta), to know which offers more value for your money

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new Baleno in the Indian market to a warm reception. The updated hatchback features a lot of changes over the previous model, to the design, equipment list, and of course, the prices. The starting price is now Rs. 6.35 lakh, which is around Rs. 21,000 more expensive than before.

The next trim level – Delta – is priced at Rs. 7.19 lakh (for manual variant, Rs. 7.69 lakh for AMT variant). For an extra Rs. 84,000, there are a lot more features on offer, which we shall detail here. Let’s start with exterior design. On Delta trim, we see a chrome applique on the front grille, turn indicators on ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, wheel caps for steel wheels, and blacked-out pillars. These features are not available on Sigma trim.

All power windows, idle start-stop system, and automatic climate control are available as standard on the premium Maruti hatchback. The base trim doesn’t get any infotainment system, not even a 2-DIN unit, while the Delta trim gets a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with a 4-speaker audio system, along with steering-mounted audio controls. The latter trim level also gets electrically-folding ORVMs (auto-folding), parcel shelf for the boot, and ESP (AMT variant only).

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are available on the Delta trim. As for the powertrain, it remains the same across the range. Maruti Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine with 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The latter option is not available on the base Sigma trim though. As mentioned earlier, idle start-stop tech comes as standard on the car, which helps improve the fuel economy (22.35 kmpl for manual version, 22.94 kmpl for AMT version).

In our opinion, the base ‘Sigma’ trim is the most value for money variant. One can easily add an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system and alloy wheels to it, and still save money compared to the ‘Delta’ manual variant. However, if you want the convenience of an automatic gearbox at a competitive price, then you will have to go for the latter trim.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi