2022 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launching Next Month In India – Report

2022 Maruti Baleno comes with a redesigned exterior and interior; expected to go on sale in the last week of February

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to introduce an assortment of new products in the domestic market this calendar year as the new generation Vitara Brezza, updated version of Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga, all-new Alto are in the works. In addition, the brand also has a midsize SUV rivalling Hyundai Creta in the pipeline and is developed in alliance with Toyota.

It will likely be followed by the Jimny lifestyle off-roader, a compact SUV taking inspiration from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and a flagship three-row SUV. Maruti Suzuki will also strengthen its CNG portfolio and the new-gen Celerio is said to be the first in line to get the S-CNG treatment later this month.

The second-generation Celerio was introduced only a couple of months ago and is based on a new platform with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. The Celerio S-CNG will be followed by the facelifted Baleno as it will reportedly enter the domestic market in the last week of February 2022 to compete against Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was leaked a few months ago giving us all the necessary details about the upcoming model. The hatchback gets a restyled exterior with the front fascia comprising sleeker headlamps, newly designed grille section, wider central air intake, new fog lamp housings, updated bonnet structure, etc.

The rear gains wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps that extend into the tweaked bootlid while the front and rear bumpers are also updated. Just as the exterior, the interior of the updated Baleno is subjected to a thorough makeover. It gets a new dashboard and centre console accompanying an updated instrument console and new AC vents.

The equipment list comes with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connected features, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, cruise control, and so on. The existing 1.2-litre petrol engines will continue to be utilised and no changes to the transmission are expected as well.