2022 Mahindra Scorpio’s Taillight Arrives Before The SUV – In Karol Bagh

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch around July this year, but an aftermarket replica taillight is already in shops in Karol Bagh

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch the next-generation Scorpio in India in the coming months. Even before the new SUV arrives in the market, it seems like its taillights have! A picture from an auto parts dealer in Karol Bagh shows an aftermarket taillight of the new-gen Scorpio on the shelves.

Automakers usually source parts for their vehicles from various vendors, and the designs for individual parts are shared among different agencies. This leaves opportunities for designs to leak, and more often than not, that leads to copycat products being built. Interestingly, this isn’t the first incident when parts for a Mahindra SUV have arrived before the actual SUV!

Back in 2020, before the official launch of Mahindra Thar, aftermarket front grilles for it were already being stocked up by aftermarket auto parts dealers. However, those were custom-built parts built using the OEM design and dimension charts, not OEM replica parts. This one, however, seems to be identical to the stock part, at least as seen in spy pictures.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The same two powerplant choices are also available on XUV700 and Thar. Transmission choices will likely consist of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The SUV will be available in a rear-wheel-drive configuration as standard, and top variants will get a four-wheel-drive option, likely with a low-ratio transfer case as well. The new-gen Scorpio will offer a lot of additional convenience and safety features over the existing model, which should make it a lot more premium and upmarket.

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the coming months, and it will be priced at a significant premium over the existing model, which retails for around Rs. 13.54 lakh to Rs. 18.62 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Also, the current-gen version will continue to be on sale alongside it, but likely with just a few variants on offer.