2022 Mahindra Scorpio To Get Terrain Modes, 6 Airbags, Sunroof – Report

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will likely go on sale in the first half of next year and it could be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has lined up more than two dozen launches over the next five years and recent launches such as the XUV700 and the second-gen Thar have been well received amongst customers. The brand has embarked on a strategy to strengthen its existing portfolio with new models while stepping into SUV segments it has not competed in.

As part of it, the homegrown SUV specialist will introduce the new generation Scorpio sometime in the first half of next year. The test mules of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio have been caught on camera several times over the last couple of years and recent spy shots indicate that it has gotten to its production-ready state and more information has now come up on the internet.

According to a report that surfaced on the interweb, the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will likely get features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, sequential turn signals, a 360-degree camera system, dual-zone automatic climate control system, six airbags, terrain modes and push-button engine start/stop.

It is said to come with only a regular sunroof. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will more likely be positioned below the XUV700 and above the XUV300 compact SUV in the brand’s portfolio and thus it will reportedly miss out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker audio system, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech, etc.

The popular nameplate is subjected to evolutionary exterior changes while the interior will be more premium with the addition of more modern equipment. It will be offered as a seven-seater while a six-seater configuration with a middle row captain seating arrangement cannot be ruled out of the equation.

The report further noted that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that debut in the Thar late last year. In addition, a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel could be sold in two states of tune: 130 bhp likely in the low-level trims and 160 to 170 bhp in the middle and top-end variants.