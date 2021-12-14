2022 Mahindra Scorpio To Boast 170 Bhp Turbo Diesel Engine – Report

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be tuned for better comfort compared to the existing model and it will reportedly be offered in six- and seven-seat layouts

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing the new generation Scorpio for a long time and is expected to go on sale sometime next year. A recent report emerged on the internet shed some light on its possible launch timeline, features list and engine lineup. From the spy pictures, it is easy to see that the upcoming Scorpio will have an evolutionary take on the design compared to the existing model.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be positioned below the well received XUV700 and is expected to sit on an updated body-on-frame construction and thus it will reportedly have larger proportions enabling a roomier cabin. Besides being bigger and wider, it will have a thoroughly revised interior in line with the modern competition and the features list will be more advanced as well.

The report said that it will boast six airbags, terrain response modes, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, LED headlamps and tail lamps, a digital MID, 360-degree bird’s eye camera view, dual zone climate control, engine start/stop button, sequential turn indicators, and a regular sunroof amongst other equipment.

Since the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be slotted below the XUV700, it will be devoid of features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), panoramic sunroof, 10-speaked audio, adapative cruise control and so on found in its bigger sibling. It has also been speculaed that the brand has worked hard on improving the ride comfort of the SUV.

As for the performance, the turbocharged diesel engine is rumoured to be available in two states of tune: a lower 130 bhp for the entry-level trim and a higher 160/170 bhp for the remaining variants. The 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine will also be available. Both seven- and six-seater configurations will be offered reportedly as well.

While the rumour noted that the existing Scorpio will be sold alongside the 2022 Scorpio, we do believe it will be discontinued eventually and the diesel engine in a higher state of tune could have a starting price of around Rs. 12.99 lakh. Mahindra could capitalise on Scorpio’s 20th anniversary in July 2021 to unleash the new product.