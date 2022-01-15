2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted During Off-Road Test – Video

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations; to likely be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the second generation Thar in late 2020 while the XUV700 debuted only a few months ago and both have been well received amongst customers. The homegrown SUV specialist will be utilising the popularity of another nameplate this year as the all-new Scorpio will launch in the coming months.

The brand will pump in new models across different segments over the next five years as it will enter new segments while strengthening its presence in the categories where it is already present. The spy pictures of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio have appeared on the internet for well over a year now and the recent test mules point the finger at the production-ready version.

Here you see the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio doing off-road tests on Leh/Ladakh mountains as the prototype was driven down a steep downhill section (hill descent test). While the test mule was camouflaged, some of the design details can be clearly seen like the new LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned front grille with new vertical slats and the tweaked bonnet.

Other highlights are a panoramic sunroof, a large greenhouse with tall pillars that could mean a spacious cabin, newly designed alloy wheels, rectangular ORVMs, restyled front bumper with a wider central air intake and so on. The rear boasts a pair of new LED tail lamps and the top-end variants will have LED headlamps as well. The rear bumper is also updated accompanying an updated tailgate structure.

According to reports, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will come with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connected technology, sequential turn indicators, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone automatic climate control system, six airbags, terrain modes, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls and an engine start/stop button.

It could miss out on equipment such as a 10-speaker audio system and ADAS as it will be positioned below the XUV700 in the likely price range between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the bonnet, a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol could be utilised with a manual and a torque converter automatic transmission choice.