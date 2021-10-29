2022 Mahindra Scorpio Rendered Based On Production-Spec Spy Shots

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior

Following the tremendous reception for the second generation Thar and the all-new XUV700, Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the new-gen Scorpio in the early parts of next year. While Mahindra is pushing boundaries to meet the demand for both the aforementioned vehicles, we do expect the second generation Scorpio to be brought into the mix to carry on with the momentum.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been caught on camera several times over the last twelve months or so and the test mules have certainly evolved into production-ready pieces in recent spy shots. Based on the latest spy images, here we have brought you a realistic digital imagination of the forthcoming SUV, which will likely be offered in multiple seating configurations.

The homegrown SUV specialist has an assortment of new launches planned till 2026 and the new Scorpio will certainly be one of the biggest as the nameplate is already popular across the country. Moreover, alongside the Bolero, the Scorpio is responsible for garnering high volume sales on consistent basis for the company.

In the rendering, you could see the presence of the new Twin Peaks logo as it will likely become the second model to carry the new identity. It is accompanied by vertical grille slats with a horizontal black bar on top. The redesigned headlamp cluster comes with twin lighting units and an integrated horizontal LED DRL on each pod.

The restyled front bumper boasts C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights surrounding the black fog lamp housing and a wide central air intake can also be seen. The 2022 Scorpio will continue to have tall pillars and upright elements to reiterate its SUV credentials and the rear end will also be updated significantly in its new avatar.

The interior could get a major revamp with the existence of a large touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a pile of amenities related to convenience, safety, security, and entertainment. As for the performance, the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol from XUV700 in different power and torque ratings could be used.