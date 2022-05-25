2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N To Likely Shake Up The Midsize SUV Segment

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will go on sale on June 27 and it will be based on a new ladder chassis with a myriad of changes inside and out

Mahindra & Mahindra has been selling the Scorpio for nearly two decades in the domestic market and is subjected to a major overhaul sooner rather than later. While the existing Scorpio will live on as the Scorpio Classic, the new generation comes as a response to the growing competition in the midsize SUV segment with a thoroughly updated exterior and a more modern interior.

The Scorpio nameplate is synonymous with its toughness and it has been one of the consistent sellers for the brand over the years. The new version dubbed the Scorpio-N will honour the SUV’s twenty-year legacy upon arrival on June 27, 2022 and is expected to make a strong impact due to a number of reasons. Firstly, it will be based on a new ladder-frame chassis.

Without compromising on its off-roading capabilities, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to be lighter and bigger compared to the Classic. The exterior will be one of the major attractions as Mahindra has taken an evolutionary approach while retaining the muscular stance and tall pillars. The front fascia gets chrome vertical slats with the Twin Peaks logo in the middle.

Other highlights are new C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, sharper LED headlamps, new fog lamp housings, wider central air intake, newly designed alloy wheels, a prominent kink on the window line, brand new LED tail lamps, tweaked bonnet and bootlid, updated bumpers, etc. The interior will be a radical departure in comparison to the Scorpio Classic.

Since it has several commonalities with the XUV700, the cabin has a more upmarket vibe with the presence of a new dashboard and centre console, steering wheel with mounted controls, digital cluster and vertically positioned touchscreen in the top-end trims, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control, six airbags, sunroof, wireless charger, adjustable headrests, etc.

It will boast a number of connective and safety based features and courtesy of the forward-facing final row and structural improvements, it could target five starts in GNCAP. Another advantage the Scorpio-N will have is that it will be sold in an extensive range covering a wide range of consumers. It will be powered by 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines from XUV700 with 4WD in the top-spec variants and thus performance could turn out to be another USP for the Scorpio-N.