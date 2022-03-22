2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale by the middle of this year with an assortment of revisions inside and out

On the back of two successful launches, the second generation Thar and the all-new XUV700, Mahindra & Mahindra is working on bringing in a substantial upgrade to the Scorpio. The SUV has been around for nearly two decades and the upcoming model marks the biggest update it has ever been through as it is developed from scratch, based on a ladder frame construction.

The Scorpio does not have any direct rivals in India but considering its price range, it will go up against a crop of midsize SUVs. The second generation Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted testing over a long period of time and recent spy shots indicate that it is currently in its final stages of testing and it has larger proportions than the outgoing model.

A while ago, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio was caught undisguised during a supposed advertisement shoot hinting that its launch could be inching closer. The new-gen Scorpio will likely go on sale by the middle of this year and it could be offered in an expansive range having a host of similarities with the latest Thar and the XUV700 as body panels, mechanical bits and technologies could be shared.

The spy pictures added here look to be of the mid-spec Scorpio with a possible 4×4 configuration. It will likely derive power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre four-pot mStallion turbo petrol engine that debuted in the Thar with different power and torque outputs. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter AT could be the transmission options.

A 4X4 system is expected to be available in select variants. The second-gen Mahindra Scorpio has taken an evolutionary approach to design with the presence of a more prominent front grille with vertical chrome slats, sleeker headlamps, tweaked bonnet, upright tailgate with side-hinge opening, new LED tail lamps, C-shaped lighting unit on the front bumper, hexagonal lower grille mesh, front skid plate, etc.

Other highlights are prominent roof rails and kink when viewed from the sides, high-mounted stop lamps with integrated spoiler, traditional door handles, new set of wheels, etc. The interior is thoroughly revamped with the existence of a new dashboard and centre console, larger portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, new AC vents, seats, steering wheel and instrument cluster amongst others.