2022 KTM RC 125 And RC 390 Shed Veils, Launching Soon

The updated KTM RC range of motorcycles will soon show up on the showroom floors with increased prices as they break covers today

KTM has finally taken the covers off its new-gen iteration of the RC series of sports bikes. The manufacturer has unveiled the RC 125 and RC 390 digitally, and they pack in enough cred to catch a lot of attention. Thanks to earlier leaks, we already knew a lot about the styling. According to KTM, the front fairing makes the bikes look bigger. We also agree on this one.

In addition, the new fairing aids the motorcycles with improved aerodynamics and better wind protection for the rider. Heat management is also claimed to have improved with the new bodywork. However, we will only be able to comment on this after riding these machines.

The Austrian manufacturer has also addressed another snag – the small fuel tank. The updated models get a bigger 13.7-litre fuel tank for an improved tank range. Talking of ergonomics, the brand has redesigned the clip-on handlebars. They can now be adjusted to increase the reach by 10 mm. The motorcycles continue getting the foldable brake and clutch levers.

The chassis now feature a bolt-on subframe, while the headlamps are all-LED now. Besides, the backlit instrument console is swapped with the TFT display that debuted on the Duke 390. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Other features include adjustable suspension on both ends (Only on RC 390). While the front forks are adjustable for rebound and compression, preload and rebound can be tweaked on the rear monoshock.

The updated RC 390 also gets Supermoto ABS mode, lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and more. Interestingly, the RC range has lost a few kilos with the update, thanks to the lighter chassis and wheels. The RC 390, however, has made significant improvement by shedding 15 kilos from its 177 kg kerb weight. It now tips the scale at 155 kg only. The powertrain remains the same for the RC 125, whereas the RC 390’s motor sees some changes. The power output remains identical at 43.5 Bhp, but the torque output is increased by 2 Nm. The semi-dry sump lubrication system seen on the outgoing model is replaced with a wet sump. The updated model range is likely to reach the showroom floors soon with a price hike of roughly Rs 10,000 to Rs. 15,000.