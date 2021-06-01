2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition Announced With 18-Inch Matte Black Wheels

2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition gets 18-inch black alloy wheels, blackened exterior elements and is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo engine in the US

In the United States market, the 2022 Kia Seltos has received the Nightfall Edition in a similar fashion to the flagship Telluride SUV. The five-seater’s prices start at USD 27,865 (Rs. 20.20 lakh) as the Seltos Nightfall Edition with an all-wheel-drive configuration sits right below the top-of-the-range Seltos SX AWD, costing USD 29,165 (Rs. 21.14 lakh).

All the prices mentioned are inclusive of USD 1,175 destination fees. The 2022 Kia Seltos SX AWD and Nightfall Edition derive power from the same 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo engine producing a maximum power output of 175 horsepower and 264 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to both axles.

The 2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition features a blackened front grille along with black finished roof rails and more aggressive side sills. It also gets a set of 18-inch matte black alloy wheels further elevating the overall look of the SUV. The range-topping Kia Seltos SX AWD comes with sporty flat-bottom steering wheels and an optional Plum interior.

The rest of the range features a whole host of driver-assistive and safety features as standard including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, etc. On the outside, the trim badging has been removed from the rear and the new upmarket corporate logo has been incorporated.

The S trims gain a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, UVO Connect and automatic climate control. The 2022 Kia Seltos LX, S and EX are equipped with a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine developing maximum power of 146 hp and 179 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT.

As for India, Kia introduced the 2021MY Seltos with the brand’s new logo and the variant rejig did happen with the addition of new features. One of the top-selling mid-size SUVs in the country uses a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol in the domestic market with multiple transmission choices across the range.