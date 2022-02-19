2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Facelift Launch In The Coming Weeks

2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift is expected to launch in the coming weeks in India with exterior and interior updates

The first teaser of the upcoming facelifted Compass Trailhawk was released recently and the SUV is expected to launch in the coming weeks in India. The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will likely sit at the top of the range and is based on the regular Compass facelift that was introduced last year. It has also been listed on the official Jeep India website hinting that the launch could be near.

The Compass Trailhawk has many distinctive exterior bits compared to the standard Compass. It comes with a black finished front grille having vertical slats and the Jeep badge sits on the edge of the muscular bonnet with a new decal. A mesh intake can be seen under the grille and below which the fog lamps with chrome accents are present on either side.

The sharp-looking bumper is unique to the Trailhawk and it also helps in achieving better approach and departure angles. Other visual highlights in the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk are chromed window line, blackened roof, roof rails and pillars giving a dual-tone appearance, thick black rectangular wheel arch cladding, black side cladding, and Trailhawk badge on the lower front doors.

The updated Compass Trailhawk gains dual-purpose tyres, newly designed alloy wheels, higher ground clearance for better off-roading capabilities, rear tow hook, integrated roof spoiler, high mounted stop lamp, 4×4 and Trailhawk badges on the tailgate, wraparound LED tail lamps, a rugged rear bumper, etc. The interior is expected to be reminiscent of the regular Compass with minor changes.

The features list will comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5, an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, two-tone interior theme, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for the driver and co-passenger, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, adjustable headrests, and so on.

As for the performance, the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will be utilised. It generates a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels. The same powertrain will deliver around 200 PS in the upcoming seven-seater Compass known as Meridian, bound for mid-2022.