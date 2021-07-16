2022 Jeep Compass Gets Exterior Updates; Powered By 2.4L Engine

2022 Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 177 horsepower and 233 Nm in the United States

The 2022 MY Jeep Compass has been showcased at the Chicago Auto Show and its prices are out for the United States market. Earlier this year, the American manufacturer gave its highly popular Compass a mid-life update in the Indian market and it has now made its way to the US. It is worth noting that the updated Compass is already on sale in countries like Australia.

On the outside, the 2022 Jeep Compass gets a host of visual enhancements including a redesigned front fascia boasting a re-profiled grille, sharper LED headlamps, tweaked front bumper, updated LED tail lamps and so on. The interior gains a new dashboard and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is offered as standard.

The top-end variants can be had with a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UConnect 5 technology and a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster can also be optioned out. Other highlights in the cabin are the revised steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, etc. Jeep has also improved the safety features included with the Compass for MY2022.

It is available in Latitude, Limited, Trailhawk, and Latitude LUX variants with prices starting from USD 26,490 for the base Sport trim. Prices of other variants are not out yet. The safety features list composes lane keep assist, pedestrian/cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning with automatic braking, active lane management and rear-cross traffic alert as standard.

A highway assist semi-autonomous driver assistance system is also provided. As for the performance, a 2.4-litre four-pot naturally-aspirated engine is used producing a maximum power output of 177 horsepower and 233 Nm of peak torque in the United States. A six-speed automatic transmission drives the front wheels as standard while a nine-speed automatic unit channels power to all four wheels as an option.

Jeep India is expected to launch the seven-seater version of the Compass next and it will likely be followed by a sub-four-metre SUV in the coming years. Whether the next generation Jeep Renegade will be considered for India or not is yet unknown.