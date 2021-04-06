While the Jeep Compass facelift will only feature subtle changes on the outside, the cabin will be completely redesigned

Jeep revealed the facelifted version of the current-gen Compass at the 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show in November last year, and ended up launching the car in the Indian market in January 2021. Now, the American automaker is all set to debut the updated SUV in Europe, and the online presentation will be held today from 12:00 PM CEST onwards.

Talking about the car, Jeep has retained the overall silhouette of the Compass, however, the facelifted car features a range of subtle changes over the outgoing model, including slightly redesigned headlamps, a new mesh pattern for the front grille, a restyled front bumper as well as new air dam and fog lamp housings.

Apart from that, the Jeep Compass facelift also gets new dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear-end design will largely remain unchanged, apart from the slightly updated bumper. The Trailhawk rated variant will feature a unique front bumper with a skid plate, along with a black sticker on the hood and Trailhawk badging here and there.

Jeep has extensively worked on the Compass facelift’s interior, and the car is expected to come equipped with a larger 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with FCA’s latest UConnect 5 software, Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

Apart from that, the updated SUV will also get a new steering wheel, redesigned controls for climate control, restyled AC vents, and a new fully digital instrument cluster. The seat upholstery will likely also be new, and plenty of leather and metal trims will be seen.

Engine options were originally expected to be carried over from the pre-facelift Compass, but Jeep mentioned “major changes” to the Compass’ specifications and sustainability, hinting that more eco-friendly powertrains could be on offer. The American carmaker is yet to reveal any details about the 2021MY Compass’ powertrains.

In the Indian market, Jeep retails the Compass at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 28.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. The SUV currently puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, MG Hector and Tata Harrier in India.