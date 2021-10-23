2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift In The Works; Spied For The First Time

Hyundai Motor Company is working on a midlife facelift for the Venue, and test mules of the updated model have seemingly begun road testing

Hyundai Venue had its global debut back in April 2019, at the New York International Auto Show, and the little crossover was launched in India in May 2019. Hyundai’s sub-4-metre SUV has found a lot of success in our market, thanks to its aggressive pricing, long list of features, and multiple powertrain options.

Now, it seems like the South Korean car major is planning to give the Venue a midlife facelift. A fully camouflaged test model was recently spotted in the brand’s home country, and only a few design changes are visible in the spy images. Firstly, the front grille seems to have been restyled, featuring a new mesh. The design of the alloy wheels is new as well, with a lovely machine-cut finish.

We expect the split headlamp setup to be revised as well, but we cannot say for certain with these spy pictures. However, we can see that the LED taillights have been redesigned, and are larger than the ones on the current version. The reverse parking light is still positioned low on the rear bumper, but it seems to be a new unit as well.

We also expect there to be a few changes to the interior, including new upholstery options and/or a few updates to the equipment list (like a new instrument cluster or a larger infotainment touchscreen). As this is just a facelift, we don’t expect the Venue to undergo any changes to the platform. The powertrain options are expected to remain the same as well.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Venue is available with three engine choices. The first one is a 1.2L NA petrol unit (83 PS/114 Nm), mated to a 5-speed MT. The second one is a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (100 PS/240 Nm) that comes paired to a 6-speed MT. The third one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm), available with a choice between a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

We expect the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift to debut some time during the next year, although there is no confirmation on that yet. Interestingly, this isn’t the only facelift Hyundai has in the pipeline; the manufacturer will introduce the Creta facelift next month, at 2021 GIIAS in Indonesia.