2022 Hyundai Venue Design Revealed, Gets Home To Car (H2C) Connectivity

2022 Hyundai Venue will be launched on June 16 with a number of updates cosmetically as well inside the cabin

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today officially revealed the images of the facelifted Venue ahead of its market launch on June 16. Available across five variants in multiple powertrain choices, the 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a slew of revisions inside and out. The bookings of the new Venue have also commenced for an initial token of Rs. 21,000.

The 2022 Venue can be reserved at authorised dealerships present across the country or online. It will also be equipped with multiple drive modes: Normal, Eco and Sport. The brand says the upcoming compact SUV will get many first in segment technologies including the ability for the customers to control many car functions through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant.

The features that can be controlled with voice support include remote door lock/unlock, climate control, speed alert, idle time alert, find my car, tyre pressure information, fuel level info and time fencing alert. Other highlights are more than sixty BlueLink in-car connect features and a two-step rear reclining seat amongst a host of other features pertaining to comfort, convenience, entertainment and safety.

On the outside, it comes with a redesigned front end boasting a dark chrome front grille with a Hyundai badge in the middle and a split headlight cluster. The sportier front grille flows into the lighting unit in a seamless way. The overall styling is in line with the Sensuous Sportiness design language that will also be available on the new generation Tucson and forthcoming facelifted Creta.

At the back, the 2022 Hyundai Venue features segment-first connecting LED tail lights with unique vertical design elements – stretching across the rear. The hexagonal cut crystal design is another highlight complementing the overall look. It also gains updated front and rear faux skid plates, newly designed alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles, lower air inlet and so on.

As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be utilised with transmission options of the outgoing model.