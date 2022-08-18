2022 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Launched – India Bound?

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade is one of the most expensive and premium offerings by Hyundai in the Indonesian market

The new 2022 Hyundai Palisade SUV is one of the most premium SUVs in the Korean carmaker’s line-up and was recently launched in Indonesia. Three different variants of the SUV are on sale in the market right now. The new 2022 Hyundai Palisade facelift price in Indonesia starts from 842 million rupiah (Rs. 45.31 lakh) for the base, Prime variant. Here are all the details about this new premium SUV from Hyundai.

Starting with the design first, the new Hyundai Palisade gets a new and broader cascading grille at the front with a wider lower intake and prominent parametric shield elements. It also gets vertically connected LED headlamps and thicker DRLs at the top. The car looks massive from the sides and features bold machine-cut R-18 alloy wheels. The rear however looks subtle and gets elegant tail lights and a simple bumper to gel in with this design.

Inside, the new Hyundai Palisade boasts an extremely premium cabin with a dual-tone colour scheme. On the features front, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, dual powered sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, powered front seats, and Qi wireless charger in addition to other features like rear side sunshades, powered tailgate, 12-speaker Infinity sound system, triple-zone climate control, Bluelink connected services.

On the safety front, the SUV gets features like six airbags, ABS, ESC, Vehicle Stability management, hill start assist, Multi Collision Brake, brake Assist, and Safe Exit Assist. Other features like rear parking distance warning, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse guide lamps, High Beam Assist and Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist with Junction Support.

Other highlights are Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control With Stop and Go, Lane-keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind-Sport Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and a surround-view monitor are also on offer with the higher-spec versions of the Palisade.

While the Palisade Facelift is available in three trim options, the buyers will only be offered with a single powertrain option. This includes the 2.2L R CRDi diesel engine that delivers 200PS and 440 NM of peak torque output. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and offers impressive performance.