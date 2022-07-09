2022 Hyundai HB20 Arrives With i20’s Face & Venue-Like Rear Design

2022 Hyundai HB20 gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia while the interior has gained a number of new features and technologies

Hyundai has introduced the updated version of the HB20 in the Brazilian market with a host of design changes. The HB20 is unlike any other Hyundai out on sale as it is specifically developed for Brazil and has its lineage with the i20 premium hatchback. The 2022 Hyundai HB20 is a supermini and was first launched ten years ago and it has been successful all along.

The latest generation of the Hyundai HB20 made its debut in Brazil three years ago and now the facelift comes in response to the growing competition with revisions inside and out. The top-selling model in its segment is in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy followed by the brand globally and the influence of the i20 and the latest Venue sold in India can be clearly seen.

The South Korean auto major has only unveiled the images of the new HB20 and in the near future, the HB20X crossover and HB20S sedan will likely gain similar updates. The front fascia of the 2022 Hyundai HB20 comprises a redesigned front grille and bumper with prominent black inserts while the faux side air inlets are also similar to the i20.

Besides the revised grille, bumper and fog lamps making it sportier than the outgoing model, the Boomerang-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, tweaked bonnet structure, newly designed 16-inch wheels, and a brand new rear profile add to the flare. The rear boasts new LED tail lamps connected by a thick LED strip covering the width of the vehicle.

It more or less adheres to the tail lamp design of the updated Venue compact SUV, which was introduced only a few weeks ago in India. The rear also gains a new tailgate and badging and updated bumper. The interior gains a new all-digital instrument console, reverse parking camera, wireless charging facility, latest BlueLink connectivity, leather and fabric upholstery, etc.

For improved safety, it gains six airbags as standard along with ESP, TC, HSA and a suite of ADAS tech enabling rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, etc. It is powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with five-speed MT, six-speed MT and six-speed AT being the transmission choices.