2022 Hyundai Creta & Venue Facelifts To Adapt Tucson-Like Design

2022 Hyundai Creta and Venue facelifts are expected to launch along the course of this year with many changes inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to introduce the facelifted versions of the Creta and Venue this calendar year. The test prototypes of both the SUVs were caught on camera on several occasions and they do suggest that the updated design could take plenty of inspiration from the global Tucson and more precisely follow the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta, in particular, will be more in line with the styling of the India-bound Tucson. The midsize SUV is already on sale in Indonesia after making its global debut late last year at the 2021 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) and the India-spec version will be a lot similar to it with a thoroughly redesigned front end.

The facelifted Creta will boast a parametric jewel pattern front grille with seamless integration of lighting elements courtesy of a unique headlamp cluster and new LED Daytime Running Lights. The front bumper is also redesigned with new housings and a wider central air intake. Other highlights are a set of new alloy wheels, and a rear profile resembling the Russia-spec version.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to feature a revised grille, updated split headlamp cluster, new fog lamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new wheels, etc. The facelifts will help in extending the lifespan of their respective existing generations while the interior could gain a host of new features as well.

The Creta currently leads the midsize SUV segment in India while the Venue is one of the top-sellers in the sub-four-metre space. The former could gain ADAS-based features such as autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and so on.

We do not expect any powertrain changes to accompany the facelifts as the Creta SUV will likely continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The Venue, on the other hand, currently uses a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol mill.