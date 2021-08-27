2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Unveiled With Minor Updates In South America

2022 Hyundai Creta gets minor exterior and interior updates in Latin America while the powertrain choices remain the same

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta has been unveiled for the Latin American market with minor updates inside and out. The South Korean auto major has given reworked tail lamps while the tailgate structure is also redesigned for 2022. In addition, Hyundai has grafted a new skid plate for the rear and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels are used.

It looks identical to the Russia-spec version released a couple of months ago, barring the different radiator grille and alloy wheels. Compared to the India-spec Creta though, it has a host of differences including a more aggressive radiator grille and a rather mediocre bumper section with a wide central air intake, silver skid plate and fog lamps.

The updates will help in stretching the lifespan of the existing generation in South America. Inside the cabin, a new brown and black finished leather seat upholstery is added to the high-end variants. The features list of the 2022 Hyundai Creta mimics the one that is on sale in India in a number of ways and some of the highlights have been mentioned.

It boasts adaptive LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, different drive modes, a seven-inch instrument cluster, and an assortment of safety, connectivity, convenience and assistive features across four trims namely Comfort, Limited, Platinum and Ultimate.

As for the performance, the 2022 Hyundai Creta uses a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre motor with flex-fuel options. In India, the Creta has long been the top-selling mid-size SUV in the country and a facelift appears to be in the works for the near future. It currently uses a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.



The range-topping turbo petrol delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm while the regular petrol kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm. The solo oil-burner produces 115 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic and a seven-speed DCT are part of the transmission lineup in India.