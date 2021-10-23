2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Teased – Top 5 Things To Expect

Hyundai has been working on a midlife facelift version of the Creta, which will debut in Indonesia very soon, with India launch following much later

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift was recently teased via official sketches, ahead of its debut in Indonesia. The updated model will see an exterior redesign, and we expect a few other changes as well on the SUV. The Creta facelift will make its way to the Indian market as well in the future, and the anticipation for it is already building up!

Here, we have listed five things that we expect from the forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift in India.

1. Hyundai Tucson-inspired front end

The upcoming Creta facelift will feature major changes to the front fascia, as already confirmed by spy pictures. The split headlamp design and front grille will be revised, taking inspiration from the new-gen Tucson. The teaser sketch also gives us a glimpse of the rear section, and the taillight design has been revised as well.

2. More features and equipment

Although Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market, it doesn’t have the most impressive equipment list, especially with the competition toughening up these days. Rivals like MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700 have a lot more features on offer. We expect the manufacturer to fix this with the facelift model.

3. Could get ADAS

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) are gaining popularity around the globe, and in select international markets, Hyundai already offers autonomous safety features on the Creta. We believe that the Creta facelift will have ADAS on offer when it makes its way to the Indian market.

4. No changes to the powertrains

The powertrain options of the upcoming facelifted version will likely remain unchanged over the current Creta. There are three engines on offer on the SUV. The first one is a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

The second one is a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor (140 PS/242 Nm), mated to a 7-speed DCT. The last one is a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm), available with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

5. Expected launch in India

In the Indian market, the current Hyundai Creta was launched in March 2020, making it a little over a year-and-a-half old at the moment. As such, we don’t expect the facelift model to arrive very soon. The new Creta facelift will likely debut in our country in the second half of 2022 or in the first half of 2023.