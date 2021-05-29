2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied With Tucson-Inspired Styling

The spy images of the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta facelift show restyled headlamps and front grille, which bear resemblance to the new-gen Tucson

The second-generation Hyundai Creta had its global debut back in 2019, and in 2020, it made its way to the Indian market. Unlike the previous-gen model, which had a rather conservative design, the new one had bold and unique styling. The new design seems to have worked in Hyundai’s favour, as the second-gen Creta is the best-selling SUV in India currently.

Now, it seems like Hyundai is already planning a midlife update for the Creta. A test model was spotted in South Korea, wearing full-body camouflage. Not a lot is visible in the spy shots, although we do get a small glimpse at the test model’s front fascia. The split headlamps seem to have been restyled, and the outlines on the disguise suggest that the front grille doesn’t have the cascading design anymore.

The front-end seems to draw inspiration from the new-generation Tucson. As for the side profile, there don’t seem to be any significant changes compared to the current model. The rear section is heavily disguised, so we can’t comment on the changes there. The taillamps will likely be updated as well, to match with the new headlamps.

The interior will likely remain unchanged, although Hyundai might add new upholstery options and some new features. We expect the powertrain options to remain unchanged as well. In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is currently available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, capable of generating a peak power of 115 PS and a maximum torque of 144 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox or CVT.

The second engine choice is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, which belts out 115 PS and 250 Nm. This powerplant can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The last option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, with 140 PS and 242 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 7-speed DCT.

The current-gen Hyundai Creta isn’t too old, so it would be a while before the facelift version makes its global debut. We expect it to be unveiled internationally towards the end of 2021, and then make its way to the Indian market sometime in 2022.