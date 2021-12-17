2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Showcased In Live Pictures

The facelifted Hyundai Creta was launched in Indonesia recently, and the updated SUV will likely make its way to India next year

South Korean car giant Hyundai unveiled the Creta facelift last month at the 2021 GIIAS. The new SUV will first go on sale in Indonesia, where it has now started arriving at dealerships. The facelifted Creta sports plenty of differences over the current India-spec model, especially in terms of exterior design.

The front fascia of the Creta has been completely redesigned; the front grille and LED DRLs are new, inspired by the new-gen Hyundai Tucson. The main headlamps are different as well, although they continue to be mounted low on the front bumper. We also see a wide airdam here, along with a faux bash plate.

There is black plastic cladding all-around at the bottom and on the wheelarches, and on the top-spec ‘Prime’ trim, additional silver cladding is available. The side profile is nearly identical to the India-spec Creta. The tail section, however, has a few changes. The LED taillamp design has been updated, along with the tailgate. Even the rear bumper has been restyled, featuring a faux diffuser for a sportier look.

The interior of the Creta facelift is the same as the current India-spec model, with the same dashboard design, centre console, etc. There are a few changes in terms of the equipment level. The Indonesian version gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, updated BlueLink connected tech, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems).

Similar to the India-spec version, it gets a panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, ambient lighting, air purifier, etc. In the Indonesian market, the Creta only gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, good for 115 PS and 144 Nm. The Indian version gets two more engine options – a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm) and a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm).

Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2022. It will likely get the same updates and upgrades that the Indonesia-spec version gets, but will have all the engine choices we currently get in the Indian market.