2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Rendered Based On Spy Shots

2022 Hyundai Creta gets styling inspired by the latest Tucson sold in the global markets with a completely redesigned front end

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is enduring tremendous success with the second generation Creta introduced early last year. It helped in the brand becoming an indomitable leader in the mid-size SUV segment outselling a long list of competitors including Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and so on.

The second-largest carmaker in the country is known for bringing in big upgrades even for the mid-life refresh models and considering the high popularity of the Creta, it could be a bold move if the recently spotted facelifted Creta reaches showrooms as early as next year in India. But we will have to wait and see what really happens!

Only a few days ago, the test mule of the updated Creta made its spy shot debut and here we have a rendering based on it giving us clear details into what can be expected. The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to make its global debut sometime next year before reaching markets like India, and it will likely be introduced in China (iX25) and South Korea first.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta is heavily influenced by the fourth generation Tucson available in the international markets while in India, we still have the third-gen on sale. While no dimensions changes are expected, the front fascia has undergone a host of revisions including the more rectangular-shaped headlights that sits lower.

The parametric jewel pattern design is apparent with the seamlessly integrated LED Daytime Running Lights while the front bumper and bonnet structure are redesigned as well. We can expect a set of newly designed alloy wheels and an updated rear end to be part of the package but no mechanical changes are likely possible.

The mid-size SUV is already packed with features in an expansive range in India and the equipment list could see the addition of new technologies. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre petrol developing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel making 115 PS and 250 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol pumping put 140 PS and 242 Nm could stay put in India.